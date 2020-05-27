Camaro night at Scotty’s Drive-In

If you’re a fan of cars, old and new, then this could become the spot for you.

Scotty’s Drive-In in Bismarck will be hosting several different car nights throughout the summer. Every last Tuesday of the month will be Camaro night. And thanks to the group “Camaros of North Dakota” they were out in full force tonight.

“If anyone’s interested, whether they have a Camaro or not, you know if you’re interested in Camaro’s come on out, take a look, join us, have fun. Take a look at great cars,” said Camaros of North Dakota member Mike Mueller.

The next car night is Jeep night on friday June 5th.

