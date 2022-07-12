Ready to rev up the summer fun in town? Then the “Celebrate My Ride” event may be a great pit stop. The 2nd anniversary of this classic car show has come to Bismarck with the intent of both raising funds for local causes and providing a great time for car lovers of all ages.

The event will take place at Legacy High School in Bismarck on Saturday, July 30, and is being put on by Camaros of North Dakota. True to the event host, the show will feature six different generations of Camaro cars to be displayed, as well as food vendors, trophies, live radio broadcasts, safety demonstrations, and much more.

Members of car clubs from around the state are welcome to register for space at the event, even if they don’t fit the Camaro theme. There is no registration or entry fee for the event, but free-will offerings will be gladly accepted. All donations and proceeds from the show will be distributed to the Special Olympics of North Dakota or Heaven’s Helpers Soup Kitchen. The show is also open to the public, and anyone interested in attending the event is welcome.

Setup and registration for Celebrate My Ride occurs from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., and the show itself lasts from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information or questions regarding the event, email camarosofnd@outlook.com or visit Celebrate My Ride’s event page.