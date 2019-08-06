Cameras Coming To Morton Sheriff’s Deputies

MANDAN – Police body cameras will soon be appearing on certain Morton County Sheriff’s Deputies.

This, after the Sheriff’s Office has budgeted for body cameras in its 20-20 request to the county commission.

Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier requested 12 body cameras and video storage — costing about 15-thousand dollars.

The camera is worn on the shoulder of the uniform and is attached on a cord.

We talked with Sheriff Kirchmeier who tells us the cameras are a badly needed tool for his deputies.

“When we’ve gone out and gotten evictions of places the deputies have been jumped on kicked at and scratched and bit and that type of thing, so that is just good protection for the deputies”, said Sheriff Kirchmeier.

The Sheriff’s department would be the first in the Bismarck-Mandan area to utilize body cameras.

Kirchmeier adds he hopes all deputies will be equipped with one over the next few years.