Campers urged not to transport firewood

More and more people are turning to the outdoors as a way to safely enjoy the summer season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you’re new to the outdoors, we’ve got some important information for you.

The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive insect confirmed in 27 states, is a major threat to North Dakota’s 95 million ash trees.

Thankfully, the pest has not been confirmed in our state, but neighboring states such as Minnesota do have confirmed cases.

Entomologists are concerned first-time camp-goers will transport wood for fires across state lines that could be contaminated, leading to an outbreak here.

We spoke with the state Forest Service which says you should always buy local firewood from the area you’re camping.

“A lot of people want to bring firewood with them from where they’re at, because it’s locally available. They might have some in their backyard, they might have a wood stove or a campfire locally, they just throw it in the camper and take it with them. And that’s the worst thing you could do, is bring wood with the bark on it from another state, not only for emerald ash borer but for a number of invasive tree pests,” said State Forester Tom Claeys.

So far the Emerald Ash Borer has killed tens of million of Ash trees across North America and Europe.

