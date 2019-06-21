Can It Survive? Bike The Border Future Cloudy

Cool, breezy conditions greeting more than 60 bike riders who took off on the annual “Bike The Border” ride this morning.

Jim Olson was in Westhope as the ride began and reports that organizers are concerned the event may not return next year.

The men

(Roger Schwegel, Manitoba Biker) “It’s not too far – 150 miles, three days, piece of cake.”

women

(Diane Resech, Saskatchewan Biker) “It’s a cute little ride, it’s friendly, and not as busy as where we come from.”

and children

(Dominik Degele, Minot Biker) “I can make it!”

who hit the highways of northern North Dakota for Bike the Border had different reasons for pedaling on.

(Marilyn Ternes, Minot Biker) “My grandson is joining us for the first time this year. First bike tour.”

(Bob Resech, Saskatchewan Biker) “You get to see the country on a bike that you don’t otherwise.”

(Roger Schwegel, Manitoba Biker) “It’s fun to get out on the road and actually go somewhere different.”

(Dominik Degele, Minot Biker) “My grandma always rode in it and I just kind of wanted to join her.”

(Diane Resech, Saskatchewan Biker) “It’s lots of time to think, look around, enjoy the scenery, the friendly people.”

(Jim Olson, KX News) “The enthusiasm for riding bikes wasn’t tempered by the fact that – I don’t think it got above 60 degrees out here on the first day of summer.”

(Roger Schwegel, Manitoba Biker) “A couple years ago on this tour, it was so cold we just about froze to death.”

For Janet Cron – who’s been organizing Bike the Border since it started some 15 years ago – it’s a labor of love, no matter the termperature.

(Janet Cron, Bike The Border) “Going around and making sure the riders are comfortable.”

But she’s worried this might be the last Bike the Border. She’s retiring.

(Janet Cron, Bike The Border) “I’m 75, it’s time.”

And worries that no one has stepped forward to take on the all-volunteer endeavor.

(Janet Cron, Bike The Border) “We hope someone would step up and want to take it over. I’m thinking a future business leader group or something like that.”

The riders say they’d hate to see the event disappear.

(Bob Resech, Saskatchewan Biker) “We’d like to help this keep happening because road biking is just great.”

But as of now, whether or not it keeps happening is up in the air. In Bottineau County, Jim Olson, KX News.

Bike the Border is headquartered this year in Westhope where many of the riders are camping each night.

The event continues through Sunday.