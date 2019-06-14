Can Lyme and West Nile affect your pets?

While it is rare, dogs and cats can contract West Nile and Lyme disease.

10-percent of dogs will even develop Lyme arthritis, where they get sore, swollen joints.

A veterinarian tells us what you do need to be very aware of the symptoms, especially for Lyme.

“For Lyme disease, the biggest one we’ll see is arthritis, so swollen, painful joints. Maybe a fever, being lethargic. Those are probably the most common that we’re going to see in dogs,” said Ron Thunshelle, veterinarian Pinkerton Animal Hospital.

Using an oral or topical tick medication can help prevent the spread of disease. Thunshelle also says you can use mosquito repellent in small amounts.