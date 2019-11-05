Candlelight vigil to be held Friday in Williston to honor victims of Mexico ambush

WILLISTON — A candlelight vigil and memorial will be held Friday, Nov. 8 to honor the victims of Monday’s ambush in Mexico.

Six children and three women — all U.S. citizens — were killed.

The ambush took place in a remote part of Northern Mexico where the cartel has been engaged in a turf war.

Thirty-year-old Rhonita Miller, her 10-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son and her 8-month-old twins were among those killed. According to a relative of the victims, they lived in Williston.

Christina Langford Johnson, Donna Langford and two of her sons, 11-year-old Trevor and two-year-old Rogan, are also victims of the attack.

The vigil will be held in Harmon Park in Williston from 7 to 10 p.m.