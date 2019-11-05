Candlelight vigil to be held Friday in Williston to honor victims of Mexico ambush

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLISTON — A candlelight vigil and memorial will be held Friday, Nov. 8 to honor the victims of Monday’s ambush in Mexico.

Six children and three women — all U.S. citizens — were killed.

The ambush took place in a remote part of Northern Mexico where the cartel has been engaged in a turf war.

Thirty-year-old Rhonita Miller, her 10-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son and her 8-month-old twins were among those killed. According to a relative of the victims, they lived in Williston.

Christina Langford Johnson, Donna Langford and two of her sons, 11-year-old Trevor and two-year-old Rogan, are also victims of the attack.

The vigil will be held in Harmon Park in Williston from 7 to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

45 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "45 Years"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

GoFundMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "GoFundMe"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19"

Look at all these Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Look at all these Twins"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Mexico Murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Murders"

Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Swim & Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim & Dive"

Drew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew"

By the Batch

Thumbnail for the video titled "By the Batch"

Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia"

Deer Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Tags"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Slim Chickens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens"

Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling"

Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind"

CWD

Thumbnail for the video titled "CWD"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge