Capital Area Transit launches new bus-tracking app

If you’re a bus rider, you may have noticed some changes to Capital Area Transit’s routes on Monday.

There are now five routes running throughout Bismarck, while the two that were running in Mandan have merged into one.

With these new changes also comes some new technology: Capital Area Transit launched a new app.

Deidre Hughes, the executive director of Capital Area Transit, says the app will save riders time.

“The goal is to actually have live tracking for each one of our buses. So, obviously, with temperatures not always being so wonderful around here, it’s important that riders aren’t waiting outside for a bus. They might have missed the bus, or they’re not sure if they’ve missed the bus or not and they end up standing outside and waiting for 10, 15 minutes,” said Hughes.



