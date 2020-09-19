Capital Christian Center hosts Grocery Giveaway, aims to help 500 families

Convoy of Hope usually provides aid during natural disasters.

“Currently they’re in the southeast with hurricanes and the northwest with fires, but they’re also helping across the mid-west, too, with people who have lost jobs or income because of COVID-19,” said Jenna Hammontree, secretary at Capital Christian Center in Bismarck.

Earlier this week, the charity dropped off a semi-truck full of food to the church to help those struggling because of the pandemic. After that, some 85 volunteers prepared hundreds of bags of food to help feed an expected 500 families at this morning’s grocery giveaway.

“The families have just been overwhelmed I think just with arms loaded, full of food, just overwhelmed with the donations they were able to receive today,” Hammontree said.

Cars made their way in and out of the parking lot as volunteers brought boxes and bags to those who drove up, including Gail Luithle.

“I’m amazed at the turnout that they’ve had,” Luithle said.

Luithle says she’s using the extra groceries to help out others.

“I do home daycare, and I can definitely use the food for my daycare families,” Luithle said.

The inside of the church was packed with piles of groceries, boxes of food and dozens of volunteers, including seventh graders, Jacob Logan, Cole McClennen and Noah Stockdill.

“We just want to give back to people in need, and it’s one of the main things I like doing, is giving back, so that’s why I’m here,” McClennen said.

Hammontree says the church is always willing to help those in need, and encourages anyone to reach out.

“You can contact the church, Capital Christian Center, on our Facebook page, our phone number (701) 255-1388. I’m sure we’ll have plenty leftover so if people are still in need we’d love to be able to meet those needs,” Hammontree said.

Nationally, Convoy of Hope has delivered more than 100 million meals in response to the pandemic.