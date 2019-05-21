Capital Credit Union is preparing students to be successful with their finances, before its too late

Representatives are going into schools and teaching high school and college students about credit reports and scores, budgeting, and identity theft and fraud.

During the 2018/2019 school year, the credit union reached over 1,000 kids in 5 area schools.

Officials say a simple way to build your credit score is with a credit card because it builds up your payment history and open lines of credit.

That also applies to student loans with interest rates.

“I see a lot of youngsters that come in and they have no credit score and then they come in or they get out of college and they want to get their first car, they are unable to because they have no credit score built up. To start early and start when you are in high school is one of the best things you can do because when you get out of college and get your first job and need to get a cosigner sometimes that is a problem for kids,” said Dustin Bitz, Vice President of Member Services at Capital Credit Union.

The Capital Credit Union has plans to go to Hazen, Beulah, New Salem, and Fargo schools.