Cardiologists report an uptick in heart-related issues due to COVID-19

Early in the pandemic, doctors discovered COVID 19 wasn’t just damaging to the lungs. Now, they’re learning more about how COVID affects the heart.

Cardiologists are saying there’s been a noticeable uptick in heart attacks and cases of heart failure in people of all ages.

Symptoms range from irregular heart rates to myocarditis and other much more serious diseases.

“COVID causes you to tend to form clots and you can form clots in the artery that is supplying blood to the heart, and that can cause a traditional heart attack. A massive heart attack which causes damage to the heart muscles,” said Dr. Stephen Boateng.

Boateng says people with pre-existing conditions are more likely to have lasting heart damage.

He says it’s too soon to know if healthy hearts could be affected long-term.