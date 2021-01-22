Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Cardiologists report an uptick in heart-related issues due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Early in the pandemic, doctors discovered COVID 19 wasn’t just damaging to the lungs. Now, they’re learning more about how COVID affects the heart.

Cardiologists are saying there’s been a noticeable uptick in heart attacks and cases of heart failure in people of all ages.

Symptoms range from irregular heart rates to myocarditis and other much more serious diseases.

“COVID causes you to tend to form clots and you can form clots in the artery that is supplying blood to the heart, and that can cause a traditional heart attack. A massive heart attack which causes damage to the heart muscles,” said Dr. Stephen Boateng.

Boateng says people with pre-existing conditions are more likely to have lasting heart damage.

He says it’s too soon to know if healthy hearts could be affected long-term.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

Vaccine Notification

New Plant

New Programs

KX Convo: Jason Matthews

Friday, January 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Daylight Saving Time Bill

Drinks on Christmas Eve

Weatherization Program

Custom Guitars

Caribbean Food Truck

Court Document Update

Data Privacy

Net Neutrality

Berthold Drug Bust

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

BSC Rapid Testing 1

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News