Caregivers writing messages of hope and support within walls of new BCC treatment center

Another layer of support is coming to the Bismarck Cancer Center .. this one is within the walls of their new treatment center.

Cancer cases are on the rise, and more patients are coming to the area for treatment.

To better meet their patients’ needs, BCC is adding a new room, they’re calling, the vault.



It’s designed to house a high-powered radiation machine, and is lined with enormous blocks of concrete, but cement and metal beams won’t be the only thing surrounding patients.

Caregivers have been writing messages along the walls in hopes to lock-in some positivity.

“Some of them are survivors theirselves and so they’re able to write their message on the wall.

Or our caregivers who said to all my patients who are going to be treated in this room, we’re supporting you, we’re fighting for you and we’re here for you.

We thought it was such a great way to wrap our patients in love one more additional way. It will be encased in these walls forever,” said Melissa Klein, Radiation Therapy Manager, Bismarck Cancer Center.

The walls will be sealed up by the end of the week, and the new treatment room is expected to be fully operational by December.