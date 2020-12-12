Carolers bring holiday cheer to Bismarck nursing homes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While COVID-19 has been especially tough for those in nursing homes, one group of carolers is hoping to make their holiday season a little brighter.

Sherry Yancey and Marian Fluharty said they got an idea to bring joy to those in long term care facilities — many of whom might not get to see family this holiday. This afternoon, their group of roughly two dozen carolers visited five different homes and sang Christmas songs outside of the windows.

Those inside Baptist Home in Bismarck waved as they saw the singers outside.

“It’s hard to sing when you’re crying. They kept bringing tears to my eyes. I have just a happiness, a joy. This one gal over here, you can just tell she was reliving her childhood, her youth, by us standing out here. It’s better to give than to receive. It is better,” Yancey and Fluharty said.

The two women say they hope to organize more caroling over the next few weeks before Christmas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NAHL Hockey

NAHL Hockey

Bismarck Funeral Director Sees Effects of Pandemic First-Hand

MMA Fighter

Friday, December 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordyn Goldzweig

Camping Up

Vaccine Storage

Minot Church

Guilty Sweets

Senators hope defense bill passes, even with President Trump's threats to veto

Christmas Cards

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Santa Run

A weekend cool down

FURRY FRIDAY DEC 11

NDC DEC 11

UMary Men's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss