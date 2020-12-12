Carolers bring holiday cheer to Bismarck nursing homes

While COVID-19 has been especially tough for those in nursing homes, one group of carolers is hoping to make their holiday season a little brighter.

Sherry Yancey and Marian Fluharty said they got an idea to bring joy to those in long term care facilities — many of whom might not get to see family this holiday. This afternoon, their group of roughly two dozen carolers visited five different homes and sang Christmas songs outside of the windows.

Those inside Baptist Home in Bismarck waved as they saw the singers outside.

“It’s hard to sing when you’re crying. They kept bringing tears to my eyes. I have just a happiness, a joy. This one gal over here, you can just tell she was reliving her childhood, her youth, by us standing out here. It’s better to give than to receive. It is better,” Yancey and Fluharty said.

The two women say they hope to organize more caroling over the next few weeks before Christmas.