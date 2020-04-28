Live Now
Carson Wentz, wife Madison welcome baby girl

Carson Wentz and his wife, Madison welcomed a baby girl on April 27!

Wentz announced the birth on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Hadley Jayne Wentz is the newest addition to the Wentz family.

“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents. I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!” Wentz wrote on Twitter.

On Dec. 10, 2019, the couple posted to Instagram a gender reveal video where Wentz and family were shooting footballs filled with white-colored powder. One surprise football contained the colored-powder of the gender of their baby, which was pink. The end of the video featured Wentz, Oberg and two dogs with balloons that say, “GIRL”.

Wentz is a Bismarck native and played on the football team at Century High School. Wentz also attended North Dakota State University. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

