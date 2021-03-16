Cass County deputies to be outfitted with body-worn cameras

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Deputies in North Dakota’s most populous county are being outfitted with body-worn cameras. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the sheriff’s office is working with Arizona-based technology and weapons company Axon for equipment and staff training. Jahner says the system is ready to be implemented this week. The sheriff says the technology will increase transparency and help hold deputies accountable, as well as assist in prosecuting criminal cases in the county that includes the Fargo-West Fargo metropolitan area.

