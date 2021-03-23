CAT Bus Red Route Detour

Due to load restrictions on 43rd Avenue in Bismarck, the Red CAT bus route will be detoured until further notice.

Instead of running East of 19th Street on 43rd Avenue NE, the Red route will continue Northbound and Southbound on 19th Street between Skyline Boulevard and Century Avenue, and Eastbound and Westbound between 14th Street and Yorktown .

Riders can track the location of the CAT buses in real time on their computer or smart phone, through the new TransLoc App.

To view the detour, or for more information on the live tracking, visit www.bismantransit.com.