CAT Bus Red Route Detour

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Due to load restrictions on 43rd Avenue in Bismarck, the Red CAT bus route will be detoured until further notice. 

Instead of running East of 19th Street on 43rd Avenue NE, the Red route will continue Northbound and Southbound on 19th Street between Skyline Boulevard and Century Avenue, and Eastbound and Westbound between 14th Street and Yorktown . 

Riders can track the location of the CAT buses in real time on their computer or smart phone, through the new TransLoc App. 

To view the detour, or for more information on the live tracking, visit www.bismantransit.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Police search for stabbing suspect

American Red Cross asks for donations ahead of Giving Day

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Tuesday's Forecast: More clouds mixed with a few showers

Oldest Geocache

Geocache Event

NDC MAR 23

College Sports

Dickinson Track & Field

Softball & Baseball

ATW: Surrey Track & Field

ATW: Dickinson Gymnastics

ATW: Century Girl's Basketball

Monday, March 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

RW: Lindsay Nowling

Spring Gardening

Poison Prevention Week

New Mandan Schools

More Tax Questions

KX Convo: Kirsten Baesler

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News