Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET)- The cause of death has been determined for a woman previously reported missing from the Fort Yates area.

18-year-old Memarie White Mountain was last seen in the Fort Yates area on November 10.

Nearly two weeks later, her body was located during a search for her on November 23, just days after what would have been White Mountain’s 19th birthday.

The State Forensic Medical Examiner determined that White Mountain’s death was accidental. According to the Medical Examiner, White Mountain died from hypothermia.

Alcohol intoxication and methamphetamine use were also listed as significant conditions at her time of death.