Caution on the roads: Watch out for motorcyclists

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warmer weather is here and that means more people on the roads, but not all travelers are on four wheels. Motorcyclists are hitting the open road too. So what can you do to make sure everyone gets home safely? We have the details.

“I would probably say about 45 or 50.”

Motorcyclist Evan Hunt says that about 45 or 50 degrees are when the weather is finally nice enough for riding. He says the current weather is perfect for a cruise around town, but perfect weather doesn’t mean perfect driving.

Hunt said, “Being on a bike is very dangerous. You have to be very mindful of your surroundings.”

In 2017, over 5,000 people died in motorcycle crashes in the U.S. That number dropped in 2019 by 5 percent, but Hunt says the number is still far too high.

“I’ve had close calls where cars may not have seen me come out of an intersection. They will kind of ease out and see me at the last second. But as a biker, we always prepare at an intersection anyway,” he said.

Hunt says bikers have to be on the lookout out for drivers of cars, but responsible biking starts with each individual biker.

“Motorcycles are meant to be fun. And having fun comes with a risk, and the risk is some people don’t know how to control themselves on the bike,” he added.

More than 30,000 motorcycles are registered in North Dakota. One of those belongs to Capt. Jason Kraft with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department. He says he’s had a few near misses as well.

“There are times when you are driving maybe in the blind spot of another motorist and they start to change lanes,” said Kraft.

He says the best advice he can give, pay close attention.

Kraft added, “You look that second time and you see something you didn’t see the first. So really we caution people to help prevent and accident from happening by doing that.”

Kraft says bikers should also remember to wear bright colors to be seen by drivers. And even though motorcyclists over the age of 18 aren’t legally required to wear helmets, he thinks you should never ride without one.

Bikers should also be aware of potholes and rough road conditions, especially during construction season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fenner Family Fundraiser"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

GSI Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charge"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge