CBP officers seize counterfeit dress, shoes at Portal Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Portal Port of Entry seized a counterfeit dress and shoes in violation of intellectual property rights (IPR) in a rail container destined to arrive in Portal on April 30.

The items had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $28,545 if the goods had been genuine.

The importation of counterfeit merchandise can damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people, according to James Rector, Portal Port Director.