CDC advises double masking. What does it mean and how does it work?

The CDC recently released a study on improving the effectiveness of surgical masks to prevent the spread of COVID -19.

The study took into account different experiments, looking at the fit of a cloth mask over a surgical mask along with tying a knot in the ear loops to provide a tighter fit to the face.

A doctor with Trinity Hospital in Minot says the particles that makeup COVID-19 are smaller than that of the flu.

He adds that any improvements that can be made to better protect yourself and others are highly recommended.

“Reducing the side air-flow around masks or using a second mask layer for a more tight-fitting adhesion, these are ways that you can improve it, if you improve that reduction of transmission if you think that you’re at higher risk,” Trinity Health Emergency Physician, Dr. Scott Knutson said.

The study also concluded that if both parties are wearing a well-fitting mask through either option, there can be a 96-percent reduction in transmission of the virus.