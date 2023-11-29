NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) —The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that Americans are now living a little longer than they used to.

Life expectancy is now 77,5 years compared to 76.4 in 2021. Researchers say COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death in 2020 and 2021, after heart disease and cancer — which caused the average life expectancy to drop by 2.4 years.

Race and Ethnicity also played a major role in the latest reports concerning life expectancy, according to the CDC, as American Indians and Alaskan Natives saw an increase of 2.4 years (making their total life 67. 9 years), and the life expectancy rates for African Americans rose by 1.5 years (to a total of 72.8). White populations have an expected life of 77.5 years. The rates of Asian and Hispanic populations are staying relatively stagnant and are considered to be higher than average, reaching 80 years among Hispanic people, and 84.5 years among Asian people.

“What we’re finding and hearing is more about talking to people about their health,” stated a panel member with the Native American Health Service, “and well-being really has started to be better, but we need more people to do that. Some folks are nervous — nobody wants to be the first one to speak, nobody may want to be the first one to talk.”

The United States is home to an estimated 16.5 million veterans, but according to Veteran Affairs, the overall life expectancy for American Vets is only 67 years. The reason varies, but several reports say it could be due to their exposure to combat or other hazardous environments, and their individual access to health care.

“Military service takes a huge toll on the bodies of its participants,” says Office of Health Equity Veterans Health’s Executive Director Ernest Moy, “and we see this after they become veterans. Veterans report high degrees of pain and arthritis, and are also more likely to report that they’re unfair to poor health. We also know that veterans are exposed to different toxic exposures that nonveterans are not exposed to.”

When it comes to North Dakota’s life expectancy, in particular, we sit at the national average. According to a statement from National Public Radio, researchers hope that 2022’s numbers serve as a wake-up call to policymakers to take measures to improve quality of life and reduce early, preventable deaths.