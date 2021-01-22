CDC recommends waiting 2 weeks after getting COVID vaccine to get other shots

If you’re planning on getting vaccinated for COVID-19, the CDC suggests that you don’t mix it with other vaccinations.

They recommend waiting at least two weeks after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines before getting any others.

This is because health officials say there are too many unknowns about mixing other vaccines, such as the flu or shingles shots.

“It’s not necessarily removing the effectiveness of each vaccine, but it is simply a guidance so that we know that those patients, their immune system is not being overstimulated,” said Infection Preventionist Heather Wright.

Sanford Heath says they will be following these new guidelines.

A statement from the healthcare provider says, in part, “In doing so, we can help the CDC accurately document potential side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. After receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at Sanford, people will be observed on-site for 15 minutes. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness and swelling.”

Officials are saying this is only a recommendation right now, but the benefits of waiting 14 days far outweigh the risks.