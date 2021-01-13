CDC requiring negative COVID test for international travelers

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Starting later this month, people flying into the United States will have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

The CDC made this decision on Tuesday.

The order applies to all international air passengers, including U.S. citizens.

Passengers who do not provide documentation of a negative test will not be allowed to board a plane.

Here’s what you need to know before you fly:

You should get tested no more than three days before your flight.

Make sure to be tested with a viral test, to determine if you are currently infected with COVID-19.

Make sure you receive your results before your flight departs, and have documentation to show this to the airline.

This order goes into effect Jan. 26.

For more information from the CDC, click HERE.