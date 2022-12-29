Mandan, ND (KXNET) — Right now, workers at an animal shelter in Mandan are coming up with a few creative ways to help keep dogs and cats warm during the bitter cold.

Workers at the Central Dakota Humane Society say they’ve received some nice Christmas donations from people already.

That includes more than a dozen cat boxes, which were built from storage totes as a spot for outside cats to crawl in on a frigid night.

CDHS say adoptions from 2022 are down compared to previous years, which workers say may be because of inflation.

“We’d love to see people come out and visit with us,” CDHS communications and development director Cameo Skager said. “Any donations that are given tonight will benefit CDHS. We have a full house right now; in fact, we have a little more than a full house because of some of the emergency cases we’ve taken in with the cold weather. So, every dollar that’s donated really helps the animals.”

The Humane Society will be taking donations during this evening’s Holiday Lights on Main in Mandan. It’s happening Thursday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Dykshoorn Park.