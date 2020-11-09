CDL training classes now offered at Dickinson State

Dickinson State University and TrainND Northwest are collaborating to tackle a growing need in southwestern North Dakota: a lack of truck drivers.
The two organizations are now offering CDL training courses in Dickinson every other month.
The 120-hour course takes three weeks to complete and consists of in-classroom training and mostly hands-on driving.
“To think that you can just step in to a career in truck driving after 120 hours, it’s pretty amazing that we can give them that jump-start but they’re considered a professional driver. And to be a professional anything you have to put in several thousand hours,” said Course Instructor Casey Anderson.
And like Anderson said, its a great head start. It does not give you a CDL license.
For more information, check out the links below.
- https://dickinsonstate.edu/admissions/trainings/commercial-drivers-license-cdl-training-.html
- https://willistonstate.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=templates.CustomTemplatePreview&ContentID=188