CDL training classes now offered at Dickinson State

Posted: / Updated:

Dickinson State University and TrainND Northwest are collaborating to tackle a growing need in southwestern North Dakota: a lack of truck drivers.

The two organizations are now offering CDL training courses in Dickinson every other month.
The 120-hour course takes three weeks to complete and consists of in-classroom training and mostly hands-on driving.

“To think that you can just step in to a career in truck driving after 120 hours, it’s pretty amazing that we can give them that jump-start but they’re considered a professional driver. And to be a professional anything you have to put in several thousand hours,” said Course Instructor Casey Anderson.

And like Anderson said, its a great head start. It does not give you a CDL license.

