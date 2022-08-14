BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Many people don’t like Sundays — it’s the start of a new work week and an end to relaxing weekends. Thankfully, this weekend can end a little sweeter than others, thanks to a local celebration.

The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual ice cream social today, starting at noon. This free community event is not only celebrating the Former Governor’s Mansion, but also the 150th anniversary of the city of Bismarck. In addition to the promised sweets and treats, there’s plenty set up for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s only a partial list of what to expect at the social:

Colors presented by the United Tribes Technical College at Noon

Live music courtesy of John Lardinois (Fiddlin’ Johnny) and his father, John Jay Lardinois from noon-4:00 p.m.

Hot dogs and ice cream

Petting Zoo, available from noon-2 p.m.

Antique car display from the El Zagal Shriners, celebrating their own 150th anniversary, including a 1917 fire engine

History and Mystery scavenger hunt- participate in this addition to Bismarck’s 150th-anniversary celebration for the chance to win prizes, including two youth ATVs.

Free flowers, donated from Baldwin Greenhouse

Children’s Games

Face Painting by Theo Art School

Self-guided tours of the Former Governor’s Mansion

Seating will be available at the event, but guests are advised to bring their own towels and lawn chairs. The social is free and open for anybody to attend, and no RSVP is required.

The event begins at 12:00 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m. For more information about the ice cream social, visit the event’s web listing on the Bismarck Mandan business page.