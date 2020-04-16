Celebrating Dispatchers

This week we celebrate those who are here when we call.

It’s telecommunications week, and when emergencies happen our dispatchers respond.

Dispatchers are the first to answer your call for help and the first to get someone on the way to you. They don’t get holidays off, they don’t get weekends off, so that’s why we take this week to appreciate them for helping us.

“I’ve been a dispatcher for over 20 years, with this current agency about 17 and a half years. I feel like I’m helping. I love the job, It’s something different every day,” Central Dakota Communications Center Communications Specialist Deb Anderson said.

If there is a good side to this pandemic, it’s that crime has dropped. Dispatchers are receiving nearly 30 percent fewer calls than normal. This gives the 28 dispatchers at Central Dakota Communications Center a little time to celebrate telecommunications week and share some lighthearted stories.

“I received a 9-1-1 phone call from a young child, he was staying with his grandparents here in Bismarck. And he told me that there was a fire. The long and the short of it was, he and his grandfather had been over at the Northbrook Mall and he had dropped a helium balloon that he had and it was in the ceiling and he really wanted it back. And he knew the fire department would have a ladder long enough to get up into the ceiling and get his balloon,” Anderson said.