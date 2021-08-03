Tuesday, August 3

9:00 a.m.: Jury selection continues for a second day.

Previous stories

Aug. 5, 2021: Chad Isaak trial: August 5, 2021

Aug. 4, 2021: Chad Isaak trial: August 4, 2021

Aug. 3, 2021: Chad Isaak trial: August 3, 2021

Aug. 2, 2021: Chad Isaak trial: August 2, 2021

Aug. 3, 2021: Chad Isaak trial: Meet the cast

Aug. 2, 2021: A look back and a look forward as Chad Isaak’s quadruple homicide trial begins

Aug. 1, 2021: What you need to know before the start of the Chad Isaak trial

July 1, 2021: Chad Isaak trial to be held in Morton County Courthouse

May 11, 2021: Chad Isaak’s murder trial moved to August; Hard words from the judge on further delays

May 7, 2021: Attorney to withdraw, but Chad Isaak trial will move forward

May 5, 2021: Chad Isaak says he may represent himself in the quadruple murder case

May 4, 2021: Prosecutors say Chad Isaak caught on camera at RJR a week before the murders

Apr. 30, 2021: Chad Isaak’s trial in jeopardy after defense attorneys withdraw

Apr. 1, 2021: 2 years later no motive established in slaying of four

Feb. 10, 221: Isaak to appear in plain clothes during trial on 2019 RJR killings

Nov. 13, 2020: Trial of quadruple murder suspect Chad Isaak delayed to June of 2021

Jul. 10, 2020: Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Chad Isaak’s murder trial

Jul. 2, 2020: Judge denies move of venue in Chad Isaak’s murder trial

Jul. 1, 2020: Mandan quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak argues for evidence to be thrown out; change of venue

Apr. 1, 2020: 365 Days Later, RJR Reflects on the Mandan Quadruple Homicide

Jan. 27, 2020: Hearing on venue change, evidence suppression in Chad Isaak murder case delayed to May

Dec. 3, 2019: Trial for Man Accused of Murdering Four People Moved Back 6 Months

Dec. 12, 2019: Change of Judge in Chad Isaak case

Dec. 11, 2019: Chad Isaak wants a new Judge

Nov. 14, 2019: Chad Isaak asks for suppression of evidence, change of venue

Nov. 13, 2019: Man charged in Mandan killings challenges search warrants

Aug. 9, 2019: Accused murderer Chad Isaak pleads Not Guilty

Jun. 10, 2019: Police look to Facebook, bank records in Mandan murders

Jun 6, 2019: McLean County Sheriff’s Dept. was Key in Solving Mandan Murders

May 9, 2019: Hearing Moved 3 Months in Mandan Quadruple Homicide Case

Apr. 19, 2019: RJR seeks normalcy in wake of 4 killings

Apr. 17, 2019: Co-owner of business where 4 slain says she has no clue why

Apr. 12, 2019: Mandan homicide suspect to appear in court in May

Apr. 7, 2019: Local business increases safety measures after RJR Murders

Apr. 6, 2019: Tonight, We Remember the Victims

Apr. 5, 2019: Continuing Coverage: First court appearance for Chad Isaak

Apr. 5, 2019: Official Charges Filed Against Mandan Murder Suspect

Apr. 5, 2019: Mandan Police announce suspect arrest in Thursday night Press Conference

Apr. 5, 2019: McLean County Sheriff’s Office helps identify suspects vehicle

Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn woman says she used murder suspect as her chiropractor for years

Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn resident reacts to murder suspect living in the community

Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn Residents Share What Little They Know of Chad Isaak

Apr. 5, 2019: Local Business Hold Fundraiser for Families of Quadruple Homicide Victims

Apr. 5, 2019: Mandan Police release statement following Chad Isaak arrest

Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn man arrested for 4 counts of AA felony murder

Apr. 5, 2019: Timeline: Mandan Quadruple Murder Investigation

Apr. 4, 2019: The Anguish of Loss: Cobb Daughters Speak Out

Apr. 4, 2019: What We Know and Don’t Know About the Mandan Mass Murder

Apr. 3, 2019: Mandan Police search field near Memorial Highway

Apr. 3, 2019: Investigation continues into the quadruple homicide in Mandan

Apr. 3, 2019: Residents speak out on the quadruple homicide in Mandan

Apr. 3, 2019: Quadruple Homicide Victims Identified, Still No Suspects in Custody

Apr. 2, 2019: Mandan Police update investigation into quadruple homicide

Apr. 1, 2019: The latest on the investigation into bodies found in Mandan Monday morning

Apr. 1, 2019: Mandan Police investigating bodies found

Resources

Chad Isaak trial section – KX News