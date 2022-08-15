A report of death issued by the North Dakota State Forensic Medical Examiner confirms that Chad Isaak died by suicide on the evening of July 31st.

Isaak was serving a life sentence for the murders of Robert Fakler, Adam Fuehrer, and William and Lois Cobb at RJR Maintenance & Management in April 2019. He was in the process of appealing his conviction to the North Dakota State Supreme Court.

Isaak was transported by ambulance to Sanford Hospital on July 31st where he was pronounced dead just before 6:30 p.m. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that Isaak was housed in the South Unit of the North Dakota State Penitentiary at the time of his death.

According to the State Forensic Medical Examiner Office, Isaak died by hanging.