Change Of Heart On Plea Change

A Minot man accused of firing shots into a home in southwest Minot is headed for trial.

Joseph Thompson-the-third had asked for a court hearing today to change his plea from ‘not guilty’ to six felonies in the case.

But in court today, he changed his mind, maintained his ‘not guilty’ pleas, and saw his case move closer to trial.

Thompson is accused of firing several shots from a handgun into a home while five people were inside.

No one was injured.

The list of charges against Thompson includes a Class B Felony burglary and five Class C Felonies of reckless endangerment and terrorizing.

No date was set for his next court appearance.