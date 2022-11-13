With the snow now hitting us in full force you may find yourself not feeling 100%.

But what happens when it affects your everyday life?

People battle struggles with mood issues caused by the change in seasons, mainly known as seasonal affective disorder, a disorder where the seasons can dictate your depression.

For many, seasonal affective disorder begins in the fall and carries through the winter months.

“So depression is really where we’re feeling down, depressed, hopeless, we have difficulty finding enjoyment in things, we have lack of motivation,” said Sanford South Clinic Integrative Health Therapist, Chelsea Christensen.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the change in season can disrupt the balance of the body’s level of melatonin, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.

For more information on seasonal affective disorder, visit the MAYO Clinic website.