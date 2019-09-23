Changes Possible To Portable Signs Around Town

Bismarck – They’re large and colorful and relay information on a wide variety of subjects, from Pancake breakfasts to employment opportunities. But changes could be coming that would make these signs a little harder to keep up.

Citing complaints from residents, the Bismarck City Commission is considering a proposal that would create new guidelines for portable signage.

The early proposal stated that business owners would only be permitted to display a sign for 180 days a year. More specifically, a business could only display a sign for up to 30 days at a time, 6 times a year.

Ben Ehreth is Bismarck’s director of community development and tells KX News after hearing from business owners they’ve changed the proposal to a flat 240 day limit.

“It appeared to staff, or at least to me that there was intrest in trying to coordinate, if possible, with what Mandan’ sign code is and so that’s the proposal we’ll be moving forward with up until at least the first public hearing,” said Ehreth.

Most businesses would also only be allowed one sign for each street frontage, but exceptions could be made for larger businesses.

Needless to say of the numerous businesses that deal in portable sign rental, they are not happy over the proposed changes.

Jordan Hauck is one of them, he owns Here’s Your Sign and tells KX News, not only are those who deal in the signs unhappy but so are those who need them as well.

“You know we all feel that we want to be providing these signs for these businesses and for clients whenever they need them, and for however long they need them, it’s like I said, the revenue is the big thing, it’s drastic when you cut somebody’s revenue in half,” said Hauck.

City officials say another reason for the possible changes include improving views for motorists and to simply eliminate visual clutter.

The Public will have the opportunity to chime in on the proposal this Wednesday evening during the Bismarck Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.