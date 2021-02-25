CHI St. Alexius moving forward with the vaccination process

CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck is moving right along with vaccinating against the coronavirus.

The hospital is now immunizing people 65 and older with no medical conditions, and those 18 and older with two or more conditions.

Medical officials say they’ve already given more than 1,000 shots at their weekly vaccine clinics.

Doctors are urging you to get signed up as you wait for your tier to begin.

“All the providers at CHI are recommending that patients actually register. And like I said, it’s easy for them if they’ve been into the clinic for a visit. I have them stop at the front desk and they register, give all their information and then they wait to get a call,” explained Dr. Denise McDonough.

The hospital also has a back up list in case someone does not show up to receive the shot.