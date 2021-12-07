Chick-Fil-A Baby: Mother leaves drive-thru to give birth

Bismarck’s youngest Chick-Fil-A fan made his grand-entrance, the same day as the grand opening of the restaurant. Chantelle Zika had been in the lunch line for 30 minutes when she got the phone call she and her husband Matt had been waiting for.

“We were on a will call for an induction that day and I was 2 days away from my due date,” said Chantelle.

Since their order had already been placed through the app, Chantelle’s husband Matt was a little hesitant to get out of line.

“There were a few people standing there, there was a cop and I said, ‘Can you move a cone?’ and he said, ‘Well you have plenty of room,’ but I said ‘No! I’m having a baby!'” said Chantelle.

Before anyone knew anything, Chantelle and her husband were getting out of line to head to the hospital.

“Well like I said he loves Chick-Fil-A, so he was a little disappointed that he wasn’t going to get it, but I said, ‘We’ll just have to come back,'” said Chantelle.

Matt made sure they got the food as he went back once their son was delivered and Chick-Fil-A made sure to gift Baby Alexander with his first stuffed animal, an Eat More Chicken cow.

“I had him at 6:08pm, his name is Alexander James and he weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and he is just perfect,” said Chantelle.

Needless to say, mom and dad missed out on the grand opening but got to bring home something they’d been waiting for even longer.