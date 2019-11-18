Chick-fil-A ends donations to charities with anti-LGBTQ views

News

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

C: Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Chick-fil-A announced on Monday it will refine its “giving approach” and will give to a smaller number of organizations “working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness, and hunger.”

In a statement, the fast-food chain known for its conservative and Christian values said it will no longer donate to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two groups that have been criticized by LGBTQ advocates.

Chick-fil-A had previously worked with both groups to fund specific programs working directly with underprivileged children.

The company said next year, it will expand partnerships with the education nonprofit Junior Achievement USA and the homeless-youth organization Covenant House International.

Chick-fil-A also said it would dedicate $25,000 to a local food bank following each new Chick-fil-A opening.

“The Foundation will no longer make multiyear commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact,” the statement read. “These partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities.”

Chick-fil-A has faced major backlash in the past as its owners have donated to anti-LGBT causes.

Chick-fil-A says it has “no policy of discrimination against any group,” and that its corporate purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us.”

The fast-food company is known for its anti-LGBTQ reputation and opposition to same-sex marriage and has met it with swift criticism as it tries to expand internationally.

Last month the UK’s first Chick-fil-A announced it would be closing days after opening amid several LGBTQ protests outside the restaurant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18"

Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun"

Synchronized Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Synchronized Skating"

Dickinson State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State Football"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

ND Outdoors 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Outdoors 11-17"

Suspect Loose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect Loose"

Unattended Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unattended Cars"

Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling"

Berthold Holiday Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Holiday Drive"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17"

Baby Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby Event"

Hospice Tree Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice Tree Lighting"

Ryan Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Fans"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

WDA Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Volleyball"

Girl's State Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's State Swimming"

Holiday Cooking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Cooking"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge