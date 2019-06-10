Child Porn Trial Delayed A Third Time

The federal trial has been delayed again for a former Minot Air Force Base airman accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Carl Dean’s trial was to have been this month but has been pushed back to September.

It’s the third time Dean’s trial date has been postponed.

Dean was first charged in September and released on bond.

But investigators say the discovered more child porn on his electronic devices and Dean was taken into custody, pending his trial.

His latest delay was requested to give his defense time to locate more witnesses.

The three-day trial is now scheduled to begin September 10th in federal court in Bismarck.