During the month of July, many places will end up celebrating Christmas in their own ways — with sudden appearances of Christmas characters, showings of Christmas movies, and holiday discounts.

A bit odd and cheesy? Certainly. but one can’t deny that Christmas in July is a cultural landmark at this point when it comes to summer celebrations. Although one may think bizarre out-of-time holiday celebrations are a modern trend — especially given how fast retailers seem to want to cycle through seasonal events — this particular seasonal tradition actually has a massive history dating back over 85 years.

The earliest known reference to the holiday stems from the 1892 French opera Werther, in which a group of children rehearses a Christmas song during the summer months. This is met with the comment that “When you sing Christmas in July, you rush the season.” While it’s not an indication of the cultural swing that was to come in the 1900s regarding the term, it’s worth noting that the very idea of celebrating out of season has had a surprisingly long history even in overseas productions.

Although the first practitioners of Christmas in July have never been truly confirmed, the practice of turning the idea into a physical celebration can be traced back to a small girls summer camp in Brevard, North Carolina. At the request of the camp’s co-founder Fanie Holt, Keystone Camp began celebrating Christmas in July 89 years ago when they dedicated two days in July (the 24th and 25th) to the event. This annual festival would later be discussed in the journal of the National Recreation Association, where it was noted that “all mystery and wonder surround this annual event”.

While the first Christmas in July was relatively simple (featuring mainly fake snow, presents, carolers and a Christmas Tree), it has since evolved into a much more extravagant affair including reindeer, Ms. Claus, elves, gift exchanges and even using laundry bags as makeshift stockings. These festivities are still practiced at Keystone nearly 90 years later, with the latest addition being a traditional camp swim in the nearby lake after opening gifts.

The camp may have boasted the original celebrations, but the idea of Christmas in July didn’t really begin to hit its stride until the debut of the 1940 feature film of the same name. Ironically, though, the movie itself doesn’t actually have anything to do with Christmas celebrations. The film is based on Preston Sturges’ 1931 play ‘A Cup of Coffee’, and stars Dick Powell as Jimmy MacDonald, an office worker who wants to prove himself and win a $25,000 prize in a coffee slogan contest. He’s tricked by his co-workers into thinking he won when the contest judging is still deadlocked, causing him to go on a shopping spree and propose to his girlfriend, with disastrous consequences.

While not particularly tied into Christmas, or really July in general, it still made enough of an impact to propel the idea of the celebration into the limelight. Following its premiere, other instances of celebrating the out-of-season holiday began to spring up across the US. The Calvary Baptist Church in Washington D.C held a sermon called ‘Christmas Presents in July’, patterned after a service the pastor claimed to have occurred at a church in Philadelphia. This, he claimed, allowed the congregation to present gifts early so that there was plenty of time to distribute everything to mission programs across the world. This quickly became an annual event that, much like Keystone’s celebrations, continues to this day.

The trend even spread to government officials afterward. In 1944, the U.S Army, Navy, and Post Office got their own head start on the holidays during a Christmas in July luncheon in New York to promote an early mailing campaign for soldiers fighting overseas during World War II.

By the 1950s, retailers also began to capitalize on the term ‘Christmas in July’, holding sales and events based on the idea of bringing holiday discounts and desires to splurge into the summer. This serves a dual purpose, too — to help clean out stored holiday goods in order to make some room for next year’s brand new items.

With both companies and individuals deciding to give into the festivities of Christmas in July (for whatever reason they choose), It’s been a mainstay in American culture ever since. But this wouldn’t be the first time that the holiday season has been extended outside of what we usually consider the appropriate celebration period.

In some places, the summer switch-up doesn’t just happen in July. Some, like Yellowstone National Park, hold their own Christmas celebrations in August instead. Originally starting out as a series of employee parties in July, it’s been theorized that the August program began as a way to both curb staff shenanigans and share the parties with the public. In the Philippines, some Christmas Celebrations even begin in September and continue until the end of December.

Still, even with other traditions starting the holiday early, it’s Christmas in July that we all go back to. While one may suggest (and probably be correct) its staying power comes from the irony of celebrating the cold in what is usually one of the hottest months of the year, there’s another reason why this contrast works: it may actually be a good way to help beat the summer heat.

This idea has its roots in the placebo effect — the ability of the brain to affect the body through thought. It’s usually referred to in medical studies, where it’s used to test the effectiveness of some clinical drugs. Usually, participants in these studies will be split into multiple groups, with one getting the actual product being tested and one receiving an inactive ‘placebo’ product. Oftentimes, if the test subjects believe the placebo is working, they’ll convince themselves that the inactive treatment is the real deal.

This idea of changing one’s mind, to some extent, is exactly what happens during Christmas in July: thoughts of the coldest months of the year, reinforced with Christmas stories and snowy setups, can work to convince someone that the temperature is also what one would expect to go along with the new environment. In an interview for realsimple.com, Walter A. Brown, a clinical professor of psychiatry from Brown and Tufts Universities who specializes in the placebo effect stated that “Reading about cold can take your mind off the thermometer, evoking one’s own experience of ice and snow. It’s also a bit of self-hypnosis.” Perhaps this is why these celebrations are especially popular in the southern states.

The festivities aren’t limited to the south, though. Here in North Dakota, multiple state parks hold their own Christmas in July celebrations. Fort Ransom and Lewis and Clark State Parks feature annual snowy summer soirees, with tours, activities, educational presentations, and visits from Santa. There are also smaller events held around the state, including Raging Rivers Waterpark’s own celebration here in the BisMan area. Even if these aren’t as legendary as the Yellowstone or camp celebrations, they serve their own purpose of injecting a little bit of holiday cheer in the middle of the hot months.

The idea of having such a snowy celebration in the middle of summer will always come off as unusual, but it’s certainly made a splash in the history of our summer traditions. And with just how popular these events seem to be, it looks like the unofficial holiday may as well be a national celebration in its own right. And hey… if everyone likes celebrating Christmas once a year, there’s no harm in doing it twice, right? After all, Santa checks his list twice, and that seems to go over well.