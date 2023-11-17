MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Returning for the fourth year, Santa’s mailbox is back for kids to drop off their letters.

Put up on Friday, you’ll find the mailbox at two locations in Minot; the Scandinavian Heritage Center and Magic City Discovery Center.

The Marketing Manager of the Minot Park District says they wanted to do something that’s enjoyable and not a lot of work for those in the community.

“It is a really fun activity, because we actually get to interact with the public. It is not just dropping a letter in and then saying it is going to the North Pole. It is actually getting a letter back and seeing from the community that these kids get their letters in the mailbox. They are so excited, and people share this excitement with us on social media. It really is just a warm fuzzy feeling,” said Madeline Knutson the marketing manager at the Minot Park District.

Knutson says as long as you drop the letters off before 8 p.m. on December 13, you will get a letter back.