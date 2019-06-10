Church expansion nearly doubles size

A Minot church that has brought solace to residence for over 20 years has gained a little more elbow room.

The groundbreaking for the expansion began a little over a year ago.

Rain delayed the project by a few weeks when they were trying to get the foundation poured, but other than that it was smooth sailing.

They received their certificate of occupancy about a month ago.

The Bread of Life Lutheran Church held a dedication ceremony on Sunday to celebrate.

The new addition adds over 5,200 sqft to the building, almost doubling its original size.

“We use it for funeral fellowships. We had a going away party, our church secretary retired, that was one of our first big events in there. And then today, to use it for our dedication pot-luck. It’s just great to hear all the people visiting and excited about this building,” says Cody Roteliuk, Council President and Building Co-Chair .

The space is also used as a place for their Sunday school classes.