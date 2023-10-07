STACKER — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was a record $351,423 in August, 1.3% higher than the year before. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Sept. 21, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.19%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Bismarck metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
#7. Glen Ullin, ND
– Typical home value: $124,989
– 1-year price change: -12.0%
– 5-year price change: data not available
#6. Beulah, ND
– Typical home value: $212,279
– 1-year price change: -0.1%
– 5-year price change: +1.2%
#5. New Salem, ND
– Typical home value: $216,948
– 1-year price change: -5.0%
– 5-year price change: +12.6%
#4. Wilton, ND
– Typical home value: $240,607
– 1-year price change: +1.0%
– 5-year price change: +23.3%
#3. Lincoln, ND
– Typical home value: $272,111
– 1-year price change: +2.3%
– 5-year price change: +15.7%
#2. Mandan, ND
– Typical home value: $311,054
– 1-year price change: +4.1%
– 5-year price change: +23.7%
#1. Bismarck, ND
– Typical home value: $342,592
– 1-year price change: +3.9%
– 5-year price change: +25.2%
