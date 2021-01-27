Citizen safety debated at concealed carry committee meeting

Currently, in North Dakota a person can carry a concealed weapon in most places, though, some still feel there are too many restrictions.

A bill to loosen concealed carry restrictions was brought before committee today.

House bill No. 1311 was introduced by Representative Ben Koppleman.



It would allow people with class one and two firearm licenses to carry in publicly owned and operated buildings.



It was stated that this would exclude schools and school sponsored events.

Those who spoke in opposition of the bill said they were concerned with how the bill defines a school sponsored event.



Those in favor argue, it’s the good guys versus the bad guys, and citizens should be able to protect themselves.

“You’re not going to stop any criminal with a sign or with a infraction or misdemeanor stating that they can’t carry in that place. So, I believe that the charge of this falls onto the especially in a public building, something that’s owned by the people, the people should be allowed to exercise their rights,” said Concealed Carry Instructor, Andrew Kordonowy.

The decision on bill 1311 is still up in the air, as no vote was taken.