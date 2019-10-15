City of Bismarck now assessing property valuations

The City of Bismarck is now updating property values in the community and they’re asking for as much help as they can get.



Letters have been sent to about 1300 homeowners, asking them to set up an appointment with the city for a valuation assessment. The inspector coming to your home will do so in a marked city vehicle with proper identification.

Although you don’t have to have the assessment done, the city assessor said it’s to everyone’s advantage, making sure properties are neither under or over-valued.

“Fairness and equity with valuations across the board,” City of Bismarck Assessor Allison Jensen said. “So, it’s good for both the property owner and the city. That way, we are treating everyone the same.”



Appointments can be made by calling the assessor’s office at 701-355-1630.

