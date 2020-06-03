City of Minot joins forces with other grantees to request an extension for NDR funds

In 2016, 13 cities or states were granted money from the federal government to become more resilient.

Minot was one of those cities. The city received close to $80 million from the National Disaster Resilience Competition, but a major stipulation of receiving the money was it had to spent by September of 2022.

Now, with COVID-19 and other hits to the economy, those 13 grantees are asking for an extension on when the money can be spent.

“We finally came together last week actually, with an agreement, across the nation to request a three-year extension to September 30, of 2025,” said John Zakian, Resilience Program Manager.

Zakian says he is confident that Minot’s NDR funds can be used effectively by 2022. He says having the extension would be good for unforeseen circumstances, like COVID-19