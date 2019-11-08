City of Minot offices closed Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

All City of Minot offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday, including City Hall, Public Works and the Engineering Department.

There will be no public transit or residential garbage collection.

The City of Minot landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday.

The Minot Public Library will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For water service emergencies, residents are urged to call 701-852-0111.

City of Minot offices will be open regular hours and city services will run as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

