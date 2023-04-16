STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than four months away.

Starting August 4, hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to Sturgis for the big motorcycle rally.

Right now, director Tammy Even-Cordell, is busy booking concerts, talking with vendors, and figuring out event details.

“I am excited about every rally but I am just hoping that everybody has fun. This will be the first year that I’ve actually got to plan the whole thing so I am excited to see what we can do,” Tammy Even-Cordell, Sturgis Rally Dir., said.

Even-Cordell says staffing is an issue every year but crews are adjusting.

“There is always staffing issues and hoping you get enough help through the summer. Last year, we were short with my department of three. But luckily I work with great people and every department stepped up and helped,” Even-Cordell said.

“We are always excited about the rally, it is a fun time of year. It’s rewarding to have all of the people that want to come here. We want to be on top of our game to host them the best we know how to,” Rod Bradley, owner of Hotel Sturgis, said.

The City of Sturgis starts preparing for the motorcycle rally almost a year in advance. Businesses, like the Hotel Sturgis, say they are already booking up.

“We are even starting to get calls about the rally after this one. That starts immediately after the last rally is when we start booking for this year. Things come up and we have a cancellation here and there but yeah we are all booked up,” Bradley said.

And with the weather warming up, motorcycles are already hitting the roads.

This is the 83rd year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.