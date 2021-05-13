City of Surrey violated open meetings law

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the City of Surrey violated the open meetings law by not providing the proper location of a special meeting.

On Oct. 27, 2020, the Surrey City Council held a special meeting to discuss a protocol for handling complaints and reviewing complaints that had been received.

Stenehjem says the city posted a meeting notice listing the date and time but not the location of the special meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Chuck Tollefson read a lengthy, prepared statement that was not included in the meeting notice.

Meeting notices must include the location of the meeting, and, for a special meeting, only the items listed on the meeting notice may be discussed.

