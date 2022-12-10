The Class A basketball slate was thin on Saturday with just a handful of games on the schedule.
|Minot
|103
|Dickinson
|47
|Final-Girls
|Legacy
|68
|Williston
|42
|Final-Boys
|Turtle Mountain
|80
|Dickinson
|74
|Final-Boys
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
The Class A basketball slate was thin on Saturday with just a handful of games on the schedule.
|Minot
|103
|Dickinson
|47
|Final-Girls
|Legacy
|68
|Williston
|42
|Final-Boys
|Turtle Mountain
|80
|Dickinson
|74
|Final-Boys