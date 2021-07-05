Click It or Ticket campaign begins for the summer

Statewide, law enforcement agencies are stepping up to get more people to buckle up. The Click It or Ticket campaign and extra patrol are a part of the summer HEAT program with the goal to prevent deaths’ on North Dakota roads.

As of June 17, 2021 there have been 41 fatalities which is trending higher than last year. Of those fatalities, 55% of them were not wearing seatbelts.

“I think that’s what people say, well I’m a good driver I don’t need to wear my seatbelt but that’s not the case you can’t always control what others are going to be doing on the road,” Lauren Bjork, NDDOT Safety Public Information Officer, said. “So that seatbelt is going to keep you in your vehicle and hopefully keep you safe so you can survive that crash or have less injuries.”

The Click it or Ticket campaign runs July 1 until August 19.