‘Click It Or Ticket’ enforcement campaign results in 2,071 citations

The latest statewide “Click It Or Ticket” enforcement campaign resulted in more than 2,000 citations issued.

The effort to reduce vehicle accidents, injuries and deaths ran from November 1 to December 15.

During that period, a total of 2,071 citations were issued from law enforcement patrols specifically working on the campaign.

Breaking down the total:

797 were for speeding

731 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt

194 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations)

78 citations for uninsured motorists

68 suspended/revoked license violations

30 drug arrests

26 were child restraint citations

12 citations for distracted driving

5 citations for driving under the influence (DUI)

In 2020, 60 percent of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota involved people not wearing their seat belt. Law enforcement officials say using seat belts is the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.