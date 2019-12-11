Clock Ticking To Mail Those Holiday Cards & Gifts

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The city of New York and the state of California sued the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, to stop tens of thousands of cigarette packages from being mailed from foreign countries to U.S. residents, saying the smugglers are engaging in “cigarette tax evasion” while postal workers look the other way. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

BISMARCK — With Christmas two weeks from today, time is running out to get those cards and gifts in the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service said nearly 13 billion pieces of mail are expected to be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Years Day…and all that mail could slow down delivery times.

So, those who are shipping packagers via retail ground are urged to mail them by this Saturday.

Other First Class mail, including holiday cards, should be in the mail by no later than Dec. 20.

Your last day to ship with Priority Mail and have guaranteed Christmas Delivery is Dec. 21.

The Post Office reminds you certain items, even if they are gifts, cannot be shipped with them.

“With the Postal Service we don’t allow any alcohol to be shipped. Perfumes, we want to know if there’s any in your package, just because of the flammability of it. And if there’s anything liquid, fragile, perishable, potentially hazardous inside,” said Stacy Kadrmas with the U.S. Postal Service.

He added you can also sign up for “informed delivery” on the Postal Service’s website, which allows you to digitally preview your mail as it goes through the system.